Singaporean dies while diving near Bintan Island

BINTAN: A 36-year-old Singaporean man died on Saturday (Mar 23) while diving in waters off Bintan Island.

According to an 8world News report, Yeo Boon Han, an accountant, was attending an Advanced Open Water diving course along with 11 other people. The course began on Friday and was to end on Sunday, and it was Mr Yeo's first time joining such a group.

Advertisement

During a dive at about 12pm local time, he reportedly experienced shortness of breath.

Mr Yeo indicated to his diving partner that he wanted to surface during the dive, and was accompanied up to the boat, where he was found to be unresponsive.

"When he surfaced after finishing his dive, he felt light-headed and had shortness of breath on the boat" North Bintan police chief Arbaridi Jumhur told Batam Pos.

"We had to give him CPR as he had trouble breathing," the report cited Purwanto, a worker aboard the boat, as saying.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Yeo was then brought ashore by members of the navy, and evacuated by private vehicle to a medical facility in Berakit village.

According to Batam Pos, Mr Yeo's body is currently in Tanjing Pinang General Hospital.

The Indonesian Navy said it is looking for witnesses to assist in its investigations, added the report.

GS-Diving, the agency in charge of the dive group, told 8world News that it was assisting Indonesian police in their investigations on Bintan Island as well as providing assistance to Mr Yeo's family.

The 11 other divers who attended the Advanced Open Water diving course have since returned to Singapore.

Consular assistance is also being rendered to Mr Yeo's family, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

“MFA is aware of the incident and extends our deepest condolences to the bereaved family for their loss following the unfortunate diving incident near Bintan," said the ministry.

The Singapore Consulate-General in Batam has met with the family to render consular assistance, it added.

Mr Yeo's family informed his friends of his death in a post on his Facebook page, and said they were deeply saddened by the incident.

