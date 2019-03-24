Singaporean dies while on diving trip in Bintan

BINTAN: A 36-year-old Singaporean man died on Saturday (Mar 23) while diving in waters off Bintan Island.

According to an 8world News report, Yeo Boon Han, an accountant, was attending an Advanced Open Water diving course along with 11 other people. The course began on Friday and was to end on Sunday, and it was Mr Yeo's first time joining such a group.

GS-DIVING, which ran the course, on Sunday confirmed Mr Yeo's death to Channel NewsAsia and said it was "deeply saddened" by the "unfortunate diving accident".

As investigations are ongoing, a company spokesperson said it was unable to comment on the cause of his death, but said that the diver was not responsive after surfacing.

"According to Mr Yeo’s dive buddy, he indicated an intention to ascend, which he did so with him immediately," said a GS-DIVING spokesperson. "Upon ascent to the surface, he was not responsive and his buddy towed him back to the boat."

"When he was towed back to the boat, our dive crew immediately administered first aid by putting him in a recovery position, followed by CPR and emergency oxygen," said the spokesperson. "CPR and oxygen was administered continuously while waiting for a fishing boat to bring him to shore to seek emergency medical attention, and also during the journey to shore and the nearest medical facility."



The spokesperson said while the crew tried their best to resuscitate Mr Yeo, they were unable to do so.

GS-Diving has been in contact with the Singaporean's next-of-kin since Saturday, added the spokesperson, and had assisted his family with repatriating his body on Sunday evening.

"Our current efforts are focused on providing support to his family members and taking care of their emotional well-being during this period of bereavement," said the company.



The 11 other divers who attended the Advanced Open Water diving course have since returned to Singapore, according to 8world News.

Consular assistance is also being rendered to Mr Yeo's family, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

“MFA is aware of the incident and extends our deepest condolences to the bereaved family for their loss following the unfortunate diving incident near Bintan," said the ministry.

The Singapore Consulate-General in Batam has met with the family to render consular assistance, it added.

Mr Yeo's family informed his friends of his death in a post on his Facebook page, and said they were deeply saddened by the incident.

