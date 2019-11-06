Singaporean diver among 3 people missing in Indonesian waters

SINGAPORE: Indonesian authorities are coordinating search and rescue operations to look for a Singaporean diver who went missing with two other people in waters off western Java, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Nov 5).

The man was reported missing while diving off Pulau Sangiang in Banten province on Sunday, MFA said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The three missing people were part of a group of seven who went on a diving excursion around the island, Indonesian news outlet Detik reported.

The two other missing divers are reportedly Chinese nationals.

"What is clear is that the missing victims are professional divers, not beginners. They have diving qualifications, and may have even dived in this area before," said Zaenal Arifin, the regional head of Basarnas, Indonesia's national search and rescue agency.

The weather, Mr Zaenal added, hampered search and rescue operations on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the search area was extended to the south of Pulau Sangiang - about 14.5km from the location where all three were last seen.

Divers from Basarnas and the Indonesian navy are searching for the missing men, along with five ships, the Jakarta Globe reported. A helicopter has also been deployed to conduct search operations from the air.

MFA added it was providing assistance.

"The Singapore Embassy in Jakarta has been in contact with the family of the Singaporean reported missing," MFA added.



"The embassy has also been liaising closely with the Indonesian authorities, who are coordinating search and rescue operations."

A consular officer from the Singapore Embassy was on the ground to "provide assistance and close support", the ministry added.

"MFA and the embassy will continue to render consular assistance to the family of the missing Singaporean."

