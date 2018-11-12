Singaporean diver who drifted off course rescued by Malaysian authorities

JOHOR BAHRU: A diver who drifted off course from Singapore waters was rescued off Johor on Sunday evening (Nov 11), said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

Singaporean Mohd Ismail Sulong, 52, was found about 2.2 nautical miles south of Tanjung Pengelih in Kota Tinggi at about 6.45pm.



“The operation to find him was launched after information was received from the Johor Port Authority,” said Captain Sanifah Yusof, Johor Maritime operations deputy director.

“Tankship, JM Sutera 5, spotted the diver after it had dropped anchor. It is believed the diver was carried by currents to local waters. He was pulled aboard and transferred by boat before being handed over to Singaporean authorities,” he added.

