Singaporean driver pays RM28,000 in traffic fines in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean man paid outstanding fines of RM28,000 (S$9,200) in Johor Bahru on Sunday (Sep 29) after he was detained by the police.

The man, who is in his 60s, has had 116 traffic summonses issued against him since 2000, said Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department deputy director Mohd Nadzri Hussain.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 3,174 fines were settled during the three-day operation, with Singaporeans making up 2,687 of the figure.

“As of this morning, we managed to collect about RM611,000 in traffic fines and summonses at both locations," said Mohd Nadzri, adding that the amount collected is expected to reach RM75,000 by midnight.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia police conducting checks at a rest stop in Johor Bahru. (Photo: Alison Jenner)

The 10th series of the operation which involved 116 personnel was conducted at the Gelang Patah R&R, Iskandar Puteri and at Muzium Tokoh, Jalan Lingkaran Dalam.



There have been 247,278 outstanding traffic summonses recorded since 2000, said Mohd Nadzri.



He reminded traffic offenders to check the status of their summonses and make payments at two kiosks at the traffic division office of the Johor Bahru selatan district police headquarters.

For Singaporean drivers, payment can also be made at AXS machines.

An officer conducting a check on a driver at Johor Bahru. (Photo: Alison Jenner)

“Payments can also be made at the COPS traffic counter at all district police headquarters and summons checking can also be done through MyEg portal at www.myeg.com.my and rilek.com.my,” he said.

Mohd Nazri said once the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) comes into force, traffic offenders from Singapore must first settle all their summonses before being allowed to return.



Last week, Malaysia's transport ministry said it will defer enforcement of its VEP "during peak-hour traffic operation" until further notice. The decision was made in light of several issues, including difficulties in obtaining appointments for the RFID tag installation.



Malaysia announced in 2017 that all foreign-registered vehicles entering the country will need a VEP, meant to tackle car theft and cloning syndicates and prevent vehicles with outstanding fines from leaving the country.

