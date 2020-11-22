Singaporean pilots make emergency landing on Johor highway

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean pilots flying a light aircraft made an emergency landing on a highway in Johor on Sunday morning (Nov 22).

The pilots were en route to Melaka from Senai when they ran into technical problems, said Captain Chester Voo, CEO of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) in a press release.

The pilots are reported to be in "stable condition" and the aircraft has been moved to a position that does not obstruct traffic on the highway, he added.

Captain Voo said the Johor air traffic control tower received a call at around 10.40am from the pilot asking for permission for a return landing at Senai International Airport due to technical problems.

The Beechcraft Model 35 Bonanza aircraft later landed on the south-bound side of the North-South (PLUS) Expressway near Sedenak.

A search and rescue team that was deployed to the area has "completed all required tasks", said Mr Voo.

An investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau of the Transport Ministry.