Singaporean arrested in Thailand for allegedly using mail service to send drugs

Amplifiers and packaging tools seized from Singaporean drug suspect Teo Zhi Jiz Jun 4, 2021
Thai officials display amplifiers and packaging tools seized from Singaporean drug suspect Teo Zhi Jiz, on Jun 3, 2021. (Photo: Twitter/Office of the Narcotics Control Board)
By Gabrielle Andres
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was arrested in Thailand on Thursday (Jun 3) after he allegedly used a mail service to send drugs to Singapore.

About 3kg of Ice and 1,320 ecstasy pills hidden in an air parcel were seized at the Suvarnabhumi Airport Post Office, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Mr Thanakrit Jit-areerat, secretary to Thailand’s justice minister, was quoted by the Bangkok Post as saying that the man was identified as Teo Zhi Jiz, 27.

Teo was arrested in his room in the Lat Phrao district of Bangkok.

He added that Thai officials found the drugs in two express mail service packages bound for Singapore at the airport post office. Teo was stated as the sender in the parcels.

Officials also seized electrical appliances used to hide drugs, including amplifiers, from Teo’s room. Also found were packaging tools, digital scales and cannabis brownies, Mr Thanakrit said.

Cannabis brownies seized from the room of Teo Zhi Jiz, seen on Jun 3, 2021
Cannabis brownies seized from the room of Teo Zhi Jiz, seen on Jun 3, 2021. (Photo: Twitter/Office of the Narcotics Control Board)

He also said that Singapore’s CNB reported last November that it had seized 3kg of Ice hidden in an air parcel which had arrived from Thailand.

In a statement, CNB said Singapore, along with its ASEAN neighbours, stood firm in its "zero-tolerance approach" towards drugs.

“CNB will continue to partner our foreign law enforcement counterparts, in exchange of timely intelligence or in conducting joint operations targeted at international drug trafficking activities, as well as to work closely with our Home Team partners to detect and prevent the flow of drugs into Singapore,” it said.

Source: CNA/ga(rw)

