16 Singaporean tourists injured in Thailand bus accident: Report

BANG PHUTSA, Thailand: Sixteen Singaporeans were injured after their tour bus skidded off the road in central Thailand on Friday (Dec 20) night, Thai media reported.

Five of the 16 tourists were seriously injured in the accident which happened in Sing Buri province, according to broadcaster Thai PBS.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The injured were taken to a provincial hospital; in response to queries by CNA, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said all injured passengers were discharged as of Sunday evening.

"The Singapore Embassy in Bangkok has been in touch with members of the group involved as well as the local hospital to render assistance," said MFA.

"The Embassy understands that the injured Singaporeans were attended to by the hospital and all have since been discharged. The Singapore Embassy has maintained contact with the Singaporeans and will provide the necessary assistance to facilitate their return to Singapore."



The tourists were on the way back to their hotel after visiting a church and a market in the Bang Rachan district when the accident happened, the report cited police as saying.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The bus driver had attempted to avoid a collision with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, the police added. However, the bus driver lost control of the bus, which tipped over onto its side after ploughing into bushes on the roadside.

