Singaporeans in Philippines urged to stay indoors as Typhoon Kammuri nears

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in the Philippines have been warned to take precautionary measures and to stay indoors with powerful Typhoon Kammuri set to hit the country on Monday (Dec 2).

The Singapore Embassy in Manila warned that the typhoon is expected to reach the Bicol region on Monday night.

Nearly 70,000 people have already fled their homes in the Bicol region, disaster officials said.

“Frequent to continuous heavy rains and strong winds are expected for the next few days. Low-lying areas may be affected by flooding,” the embassy said.

“Please take precautionary measures and stay indoors and away from windows.”

Kammuri is expected to make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday and then pass to the south of the capital, which is home to some 13 million people and is hosting thousands of athletes for the regional Southeast Asian Games.

Authorities have ordered a temporary closure of Manila’s international airport as a safety precaution.

Map showing the path of Typhoon Kammuri as it heads towards the Philippines on Dec 2, 2019. (Graphic: AFP/John Saeki)

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, killing hundreds and putting people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.

The country's deadliest cyclone on record was Super Typhoon Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

Singaporeans who require assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Manila at +63 2 8856 9922 between 8.30am and 5pm or +63 917 860 4740 (emergency line after office hours).