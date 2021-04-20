Sinovac supplied 260 million COVID-19 vaccine doses globally

BEIJING: Sinovac Biotech has supplied 260 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine globally, with over 60 per cent supplied to countries outside China, the company's chief executive Yin Weidong said on Tuesday (Apr 20).

The company is producing more than 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day, Yin said at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, the region's answer to Davos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram