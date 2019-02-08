Sister of Thai king Princess Ubolratana to run for PM in March election

BANGKOK: The elder sister of Thai King Vajiralongkorn, Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, is running for prime minister in Thailand's upcoming election on Mar 24 - an unprecedented move in Thai political history.



The highly anticipated announcement was made by Thai Raksa Chart Party on Friday (Feb 8) following widely circulated rumours that the 67-year-old would join politics under its banner.



Advertisement

The party is seen as a political proxy of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who lives in self-imposed exile overseas.

The nomination was accepted by Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, according to political website Khaosod.





BREAKING: Junta leader Prayuth also accepts PM nomination, setting up unusual election showdown https://t.co/WGcNBp1M6l — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) February 8, 2019

Friday is the final day of registration of candidates for members of parliament and submission of names of prime ministerial contenders.

Princess Ubolratana is the sole prime ministerial candidate from Thai Raksa Chart Party, whose members include ex-members of Thaksin’s key political group, Pheu Thai.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The princess is the first child of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. Nicknamed “La Poupée” - French for doll - she was born on Apr 5, 1951, in Lausanne, Switzerland and has three siblings, namely King Vajiralongkorn, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn.



BREAKING: Thai Princess Ubolratana - King Vajiralongkorn’s sister - runs for prime minister in #ThaiElection19. She’s the sole PM candidate of @TsnParty, widely seen as ex-PM Thaksin's proxy political group. Unprecedented move in Thai political history #เลือกตั้ง62 #ไทยรักษาชาติ — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) February 8, 2019

Princess Ubolratana graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in United States with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. Later, she completed a master’s degree in public health at the University of California in Los Angeles.



In 1972, the princess gave up her royal title upon marrying American commoner Peter Ladd Jensen. The couple have three children, including Ploypailin Jensen, Bhumi Jensen and Sirikitiya Jensen.

They lived together in the United States until 1998, when Princess Ubolratana divorced Jensen and, in 2001, relocated to Thailand.



On Friday, her name was submitted to the Election Commission, which will announce a list of legitimate election candidates in due course.



The upcoming vote in March is the first general election in Thailand since a military coup led by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha ousted the administration of democratically elected ex-Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s younger sister.

Both of them live in self-imposed exile to avoid legal prosecution in Thailand.