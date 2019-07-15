Sisters killed in Malaysia fire while parents were out delivering food to firefighters

SHAH ALAM: Two sisters died in a pre-dawn fire on Sunday (Jul 14) when their parents were out delivering food to firefighters who were battling a separate blaze.

Nur Salsabila Mohd Fakrul Khair, 16, and her sister Nur Ain Sumayyah, 13, were alone when the fire broke out at about 2.45am at their home in the town of Banting in Selangor.

“They were alone in the house because their parents had gone out to help to prepare food for firemen involved in the firefighting operation at the chemical plant at Pulau Indah Industrial Park, Port Klang,” said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor.



He added that the house was made of planks, which caused the fire to spread quickly.



“Two fire engines, from the Banting and KLIA fire stations, with 17 firefighters were dispatched to the scene … we managed to bring it under control in two minutes and extinguished the flames completely in 10 minutes,” he said.



The girls' bodies were found in the bedroom.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.



VICTIM'S LAST WORDS



The girls' mother, Seri Hayati Ngainan, said she hugged her youngest daughter before she left on her errand.



“I hugged her and apologised to her for having to leave her behind instead of looking after her as she was having fever as we have to deliver the food to the firefighters,” Seri Hayati told reporters at Banting Hospital on Monday.



Seri Hayati added that her daughter’s last words were: “It’s okay mum, I can look after myself, besides, my sister is here too.”



She said that her two daughters, both students at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Batu Laut, were close.



“Maya and her sister Nur Salsabila were inseparable. They did everything together and they looked after each other too,” said their mother.



The uncle of the two girls, who lived nearby, said he tried to rescue them but failed due to the intensity of the fire and the wooden house was on the verge of collapsing.



Khamijas Ngainan, 52, said he noticed a “bright light” from the house shortly after 2.30am.

“I ran to the house and called my nieces but no answer, I went in through the back door but failed to get near the girls’ room due to raging fire. I heard calls for help, but then it disappeared,” he said.