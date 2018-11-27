Situation under control after Malaysia Hindu temple violence: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The situation at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya and areas surrounding it is under control, said Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor on Tuesday (Nov 27).

He said stern action would be taken against those who cause any disturbance or provocation.

"I will be heading to the location to monitor the situation. Police will not hesitate to take action against anyone who breaks the law.

"I advise the public not to panic because police are at the location and ready to act (if there is any disturbance). The Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) is also there,” he said.

The warning comes after a second day of incidents near the temple.

At about 1am, some members of the public who had gathered in the area had torched the wreck of a burnt car.

They also set alight another burnt out car at 1.30am and about half-an-hour later, they damaged a fire engine that was sent to the location.

Earlier, a lorry was placed in the middle of the road, believed to prevent FRU trucks from entering the area outside the temple.

At about 2.00am, part of the crowd began marching to Menara MCT which houses the offices of developer One City Development Sdn Bhd, about two kilometres from the temple, before resorting to vandalism where glass windows of the building and vehicles were damaged.

One City is the owner of the land the temple is built on. The Selangor government has provided a new site to relocate the temple while One City has provided RM1.5 million towards building the new temple.

The FRU moved in to prevent things from becoming worse.

Meanwhile, guests at a hotel occupying the building were asked to leave for their own safety.

Deputy Home Minister Mohd Aziz Jamman, who was at Menara MCT to monitor the situation, said the violent acts had “crossed the line”.

“This will get out of hand if it is allowed to continue … We have to cool things down. This is a problem between the developer (One City) and the temple. Does not involve religion or race,” he said.

The temple was the scene of a commotion on Monday morning which left six people and a policeman injured while several vehicles were torched.

It was to have been vacated on Monday morning but violence broke out between two groups.

