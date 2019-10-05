Six elephants die after falling into waterfall in Thailand

BANGKOK: Six wild elephants have died after falling into a waterfall at the Khao Yai National Park in Thailand.

Two others were saved in the incident on Saturday (Oct 5) at the Haew Narok Waterfall in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, officials said.

This photo by Thai News Pix taken on Oct 5, 2019 shows a dead elephant at the bottom of a waterfall after it fell to its death at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand. (Photo: AFP /Thai News Pix/Panupong Changchai)

The dead elephants included a three-year old calf, said park chief Kanchit Srinoppawan. The waterfall has been closed temporarily following the incident.

"It was an accident. We have often seen this happening," National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa told Reuters.

This photo by Thai News Pix taken on Oct 5, 2019 shows two elephants (one behind the other) trapped on a small cliff at a waterfall at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand as rescuers work to save them. (Photo: AFP/Thai News Pix/Panupong Changchai)

Founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, Edwin Wiek said a similar incident happened at the same waterfall in 1992.

There are around 300 wild elephants in the park, which covers more than 2,000 square km of forest and grassland. It is home to various wild animals, including bears, elephants and gibbons, and is a popular destination for tourists.