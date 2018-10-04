Six Fire and Rescue Dept divers in Malaysia drown during search mission for missing teen

KUALA LUMPUR: Six Fire and Rescue Department divers in Malaysia died during a rescue mission for a teen who reportedly drowned after falling into a mining pond near Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (Oct 3).



The divers were caught in a strong "whirlpool" during the operation, said Sepang district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali.

He said it was drizzling when the unit went into the pond at 9.15pm to rescue the 17-year-old boy.

The divers had followed standard operating procedures in donning complete diving equipment and were tied to a single rope, said Abdul Aziz.



"Suddenly a strong current occurred in the area causing all victims to spin in the water while all their equipment came off," he said.

The victims struggled in the water for about 30 minutes while other personnel tried to rescue them. However, all of them were found unconscious when they were pulled out of the water.



Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Azmi Osman said cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered by a medical team on the victims, but failed.



“All six were pronounced dead,” he said.



The divers have been identified as Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34; Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32; Mazlan Omarbaki, 25, and Yahya Ali, 24, from the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) of the Port Klang Fire and Rescue station.

The other two victims, identified as Adnan Othman, 33, and Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25, were members of PPDA team from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue station.



Meanwhile, the 17-year-old teen has yet to be found.

The teen was fishing by the banks of the pond with two friends, but slipped and fell into the pond.

Abdul Aziz said the search and rescue operation to locate the teenager will resume at 7.30am on Thursday.

