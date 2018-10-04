Six Malaysia's Fire and Rescue Dept divers die in rescue mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Six Fire and Rescue Department divers died while on a rescue mission for a teen who was feared drowned after falling into a mining pond in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong, near Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (Oct 3).

Bernama news agency quoted Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Azmi Osman as saying that all six drowned while conducting diving operations in the search for the 17-year-old male victim.

He said all the divers were brought to banks of the pond before Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was administered by a medical team but failed.

“All six were pronounced dead ,” he said.

He said two of the divers were from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department and the four others from the Port Klang Fire and Rescue Department.

Azmi, however, said the teen had yet to be found.

The teen was fishing by the banks of the pond with two friends but slipped and fell into the pond.

The Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Station were alerted on the incident at 5.19pm and a team of eight officers and personnel arrived at the scene 30 minutes later.