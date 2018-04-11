Six missing after landslide in Japan

TOKYO: At least six people are unaccounted for after a landslide in southern Japan on Wednesday (Apr 11), local police said.

The landslide engulfed four houses in the mountainous area of Nakatsu City on Kyushu island.

According to Kyodo News, a mountain slope collapsed behind a group of houses at around 3.50am in the town of Yabakei. The collapsed slope - which was covered in cedar - was 100m wide and 50m to 60m high, said police.

The town is in the picturesque Yabakei valley, which draws around 800,000 tourists annually.



"Six people (believed to be in the buried homes) are unaccounted for," an official said, adding a resident in the neighbourhood called for help. The missing include a man in his 40s and five women aged in their 20s to 90s, reported Kyodo News.



About 200 police officers and firefighters have been deployed in the search and rescue operation, while troops have also launched a rescue mission.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The cause of the landslide is still unknown. According to a local meteorological observatory, there has been no record of rainfall of more than 0.5mm in the area for the past 24 hours.

