Six open burning hotspots identified in Penang

GEORGETOWN: Six locations in Penang have been identified on Wednesday (Feb 27) as open burning hotspots due to the current hot and dry spell.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Saadon Moktar said Balik Pulau on the island, and Batu Kawan, Penanti, Bukit Mertajam, Tasek Gelugor and Kuala Muda on the mainland, were all hotspots.

Advertisement

“These six locations have a wide area of idle land, bush, forest, as well as padi fields, which are prone to wildfires. So, the fire and rescue team will give more focus to these areas during this hot and dry spell," he told Bernama.

He said the number of open burning cases recorded in Penang had also increased over the past two months to 521 cases this year, up from 367 cases recorded in the same period last year.

The director advised the public not to carry out open burning activities during this dry season as the fires could spread quickly and would be difficult to control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said the current hot and dry spell occurring in several states was expected to persist until the end of next month.

In Shah Alam, Selangor JBPM director Azmi Osman said among the locations prone to wildfires were Sepang, Johan Setia (Klang) and Bestari Jaya (Kuala Selangor).

“To prevent open fires in these locations, we have formulated a contingency plan, that is by carrying out periodical monitoring activity and increasing our preparedness to deploy our firefighters and engines should forest fires break out,” he said.

Apart from forests, firefighters would also monitor landfill and agricultural sites.

Selangor Health, Welfare, Women and Family Empowerment Committee chairman Siti Mariah Mahmud advised the public, especially senior citizens and children, to reduce their outdoor activities to prevent heat stroke.

“Avoid going out in the afternoon, or if unavoidable, bring an umbrella or wear a hat. At school, teachers are also advised to limit children’s outdoor sports activities,” she said.

TWO-FOLD INCREASE

In Alor Setar, Kedah JBPM Operation Division assistant director Nazri Zakaria said 913 open burning cases were reported in Kedah over the first two months this year, an increase from 453 cases reported during the same period last year.

“Kuala Muda district recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Kota Setar, Baling and other districts. We also receive over 50 calls related to the hot and dry season daily,” he said on Wednesday.

Nazri also advised the public, especially padi farmers, to restrain themselves from burning rice husks and straw in their fields, especially during the day.

“Most padi fields are located near the highway. The heavy smoke from the open burning activities will disrupt drivers’ visibility and could lead to road accidents,” he said.

In Ipoh, Perak JBPM Operation Division assistant director Mohamad Yunus Abu said extra attention was being given to the open burning hotspots in the state, namely along the Gerik-Banding East-West Highway and around Pengkalan Hulu.

He said the fire and rescue stations in Gerik and Pengkalan Hulu have also been instructed to be prepared for any forest fire operations, by ensuring that they had all the necessary equipment and sufficient water supply.

“We normally have only one team working around the clock, but now we have two teams to increase manpower at the stations. They will also conduct patrols from Gerik to Banding,” he told Bernama.

He said between Feb 18 and Tuesday, the department received 88 calls related to opening burning, 11 of which occurred in Gerik and two in Pengkalan Hulu.

In Kota Bharu, Kelantan JBPM director Nazili Mahmood said they had received two open burning cases, each in Bachok and Pasir Mas.

“The fire in Bachok involves 29 hectares of peat soil [and] will probably take a week to be put out completely, while in Pasir Mas, a small fire started by a waste collector in a landfill had spread to the entire area due to the hot and dry spell,” he said, after attending the Ketereh fire and rescue station monthly assembly on Wednesday.

The director said uncontrolled open burning activities would lead to low and unhealthy air quality which could pose a threat to people’s health and wellbeing.