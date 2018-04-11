Six unaccounted for after landslide in Japan

Asia

Six unaccounted for after landslide in Japan

Japan landslide Apr 11
Rescue and police personnel work as the scene of a landslide that hit residential homes in Nakatsu, Oita prefecture on April 11, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Jiji Press) 
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: At least six people were unaccounted for Wednesday (Apr 11) after a landslide hit their houses in southern Japan, local police said.

"Three houses were buried after a landslide" in a mountainous area of Nakatsu City, a police spokesman said.

"Six people (believed to be in there) were unaccounted for after that," the official said, adding a resident in the neighbourhood called for rescue.

Search operations were continuing while troops are expected to arrive later to help.

Source: AFP/ad

Bookmark