Six unaccounted for after landslide in Japan

TOKYO: At least six people were unaccounted for Wednesday (Apr 11) after a landslide hit their houses in southern Japan, local police said.

"Three houses were buried after a landslide" in a mountainous area of Nakatsu City, a police spokesman said.

"Six people (believed to be in there) were unaccounted for after that," the official said, adding a resident in the neighbourhood called for rescue.

Search operations were continuing while troops are expected to arrive later to help.