Passengers evacuate ANA flight at Tokyo's Narita airport after smoke scare

TOKYO: Passengers on board an All Nippon Airway's (ANA) aircraft at Narita International Airport on Monday morning (May 21) had to evacuate after smoke began to fill the cabin.

ANA flight NH809 bound for Hong Kong was scheduled to depart at 9.50am local time (8.50am Singapore time) when smoke began to fill the Boeing 767's cabin "shortly after pushback", ANA said in a statement to Channel NewsAsia.

The airline added that the pilot returned the aircraft to its parking position after noticing the "mist".

Airport firefighters were called to the scene - a routine measure in such situations - but reported no evidence of fire.

Preliminary investigations showed that oil leaking from the aircraft's auxiliary power unit (APU) - located at the rear - had "got into the cabin after vaporising".

There were 127 passengers - three of whom were infants, two cockpit crew and eight cabin crew on board.

At least four people complained of feeling ill after inhaling the smoke, reported Xinhua News Agency. However, ANA said nobody was taken to hospital.

"Passengers were guided to disembark the plane and were taken to the lounge, where they are waiting for the rescheduled departure at 16.30 local time using another aircraft," ANA said.

"Safety is always our top priority for our customers and crew. We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconveniences caused to them."



