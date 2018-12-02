Soldier detained for attempted rape in Malaysia

KUCHING, Sarawak: A 25-year-old soldier has been detained to assist in an investigation into an attempted rape at a shophouse in Batu Kawah, Malaysian police said on Sunday (Dec 2).

Padawan District Police Chief Supt Aidil Boolhassan said the suspect was detained at 9.15pm at the Eighth Mile Penrissen Camp on Saturday.

"Investigation revealed that the suspect was a friend of the would-be-victim’s housemate’s boyfriend. The suspect had entered the would-be-victim’s room, drunk and stark naked, when she was asleep," Aidil said in a statement.

"The victim woke up screaming when her hand was held but was punched in the face. A housemate, who heard her scream, rushed in and ordered the suspect to leave and was kicked by the suspect as he ran out," he added.

