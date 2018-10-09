Son kills disabled father, chops body into 6 pieces in Malaysia

IPOH: A 52-year-old man in Malaysia allegedly killed his disabled father and chopped the body up into six pieces while high on drugs, the police said on Tuesday (Oct 9).

The head of You Su Kim, 74, was found buried at the back of their house in Kampung Kanthan Baru, while the rest of his remains were found in a sewage tank.

Perak Crime Investigation Department head SAC Yahya Abdul Rahman said that the suspect was high on the drug syabu (methamphetamine) during the incident, which took place at about midnight on Monday.

“The suspect was high and murdered his father for scolding him for taking drugs in the house,” SAC Yahya told reporters at the scene of the crime.

Yahya said that the gruesome scene was discovered by the victim's daughter at about 9am on Tuesday, the New Straits Times reported.

"As soon as I entered my father's room, I saw blood on the mattress and pillow. Curious, I engaged the help of a neighbour to help look for my father. We then found signs of a freshly dug hole behind the house," the victim's daughter was cited as saying in the New Straits Times.

"My father is old and paralysed, my brother (the suspect) was tasked with looking after my father over the past few years, it is just the two of them in this house," she said.

The police found the son at the house when they arrived at the scene and arrested him at about 1.30pm.

“Initial investigations found one of the five rooms in the house to have blood stains, and upon questioning, the suspect showed his father’s head which he had buried at the back of their house," Yahya said.

“Asked about the other parts of the body which had been cut into six parts, the suspect said he had thrown it all into the 5-ft sewage tank. The body parts were discarded about 12 metres from the head,” he added.

The police found a 60cm machete believed to have been used to cut up the victim’s body in a room in the house.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim’s daughter, who declined to be named, said she last saw her father on Sunday, the Malay Mail reported.

She said her youngest sister, who lived just behind her father’s house, had heard the victim and his son argue at about 8pm.

“Neighbours said my brother was holding a weapon and seen pacing up and down inside the house,” she said.

The suspect, the third child of four siblings, is a divorcee with two sons, both of whom work in Singapore. The suspect used to work as a contractor, but has been jobless for three months.