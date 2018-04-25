South Korea, US expected to hold summit in mid-May - South Korean official

South Korea and the United States are likely to hold a summit in mid-May, a South Korean presidential official said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with South Korean president Moon Jae-in in New York
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with South Korean president Moon Jae-in during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, ahead of a separate proposed summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump are also scheduled to speak by a phone shortly after the inter-Korean summit this Friday wraps up, the presidential Blue House said.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Source: Reuters

