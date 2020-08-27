South Korea reports 441 new COVID-19 cases, most since March

SEOUL: South Korea reported 441 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday (Aug 26), the most daily infections since early March when the country had the first large outbreak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

Some 434 of the new cases were locally transmitted.

The latest infections bring the total tally to 18,706, with 313 deaths.

On Monday, South Korea's capital Seoul mandated the wearing of face masks in both indoor and outdoor public places for the first time.

The move was in response to a surge in coronavirus cases centred in the densely populated city region.

In May, Seoul's government had ordered that face masks be worn on public transport and taxis, but the latest spike in cases has health officials worried that the country may need to impose its highest level of social distancing.

