South Korea appeals court gives ex-president Park 25-year jail term - Yonhap

Asia

A South Korean appeals court sentenced former President Park Geun-hye to 25 years in jail on Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported, in a case arising from a corruption scandal that toppled her from power in early 2017.

South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul
FILE PHOTO: South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The Seoul High Court found Park guilty of charges including bribery, Yonhap reported.

A lower court jailed Park for 24 years in April, saying she colluded with her friend, Choi Soon-sil, to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates such as Samsung and Lotte to help Choi's family and fund non-profit foundations owned by her.

Prosecutors had appealed against that ruling, seeking a tougher sentence.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

Source: Reuters

