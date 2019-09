SEOUL: South Korea has confirmed a new case of African swine fever at a pig farm in a city near Seoul, after the country's first outbreak of the deadly virus last week, its agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The outbreak occurred at a pig farm in the city of Gimpo, about 14 kilometers south of the city of Paju where the first case was found.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jane Chung, editing by Louise Heavens)