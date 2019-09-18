South Korea confirms second case of African swine fever

SEOUL: South Korea has confirmed its second case of African swine fever at a pig farm near the country's border with North Korea, a day after the country's first outbreak of the deadly virus, its agriculture ministry said on Wednesday (Sep 18).

The outbreak occurred at a pig farm in Yeoncheon, northwest of the capital Seoul, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

A quarantine official wearing protective gear sets up a barricade at a pig farm involved in African swine fever in Paju, South Korea. (Yonhap via REUTERS)

South Korea's African swine fever outbreak comes less than four months after its neighbouring country North Korea reported its first case in late May.

