South Korea confirms sixth case of African swine fever

SEOUL: South Korea confirmed on Wednesday a sixth case of African swine fever (ASF) in a town, near its border with North Korea, the agriculture ministry said.

Six ASF cases have been reported since mid-September in South Korea, prompting the country to raise its animal disease alert level to the highest and step up disinfection measures.

A suspected seventh case of ASF reported in Yeoncheon, northwest of the capital Seoul, is also being tested, the ministry said.

More than 20,000 pigs had been slaughtered as of Tuesday, with another some 30,000 expected to be culled as a preventative measure.

That would be 0.4per cent of the country's pig population of some 12.3 million pigs.

(Reporting by Joori Roh, Jane Chung; editing by Jason Neely)

