South Korea court says abortion ban is unconstitutional

SEOUL: South Korea's Constitutional Court said on Thursday (Apr 11) a law criminalizing abortion was unconstitutional, a landmark ruling that will overturn a ban on abortion that had been in place since 1953.

The court said in a statement the ban on abortion, as well as a law that made doctors who conduct abortions with a woman's consent liable to criminal charges, were both unconstitutional.

Advertisement

However, the court said the current law would remain in effect until the end of next year. The court had previously upheld the abortion law in 2012.



South Korea is one of the few industrialised nations where the procedure is illegal except for instances of rape, incest and when the mother's health is at risk.



Women who undergo the procedure can be jailed for a year and fined, while doctors who carry out terminations can be given two years in prison.

The 1953 law is widely flouted and rarely results in prosecutions, but activists say it leaves women facing being unable to pay for terminations, unsafe procedures and social isolation.

Advertisement