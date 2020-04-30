South Korea reports no new domestic COVID-19 cases, first time since February peak

SEOUL: South Korea reported on Thursday (Apr 30) no new domestic COVID-19 cases for the first time since its Feb 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765.

The death toll rose by one to 247.



This comes a day after South Korea's parliament approved the government's second supplementary budget of this year to fund cash payments promised to all families amid the pandemic.

On Sunday, South Korea's large churches reopened after the government relaxed restrictions on religious gatherings aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

A secretive church, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, was at the epicentre of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak, with about half of the country's total infections of 10,728 linked to its members.



The outbreak initially pushed the tally of confirmed cases much higher than any country outside of China, before the government used widespread testing and social distancing measures to bring the numbers down.



South Korea had also extended its social distancing policy until May 5 but offered some relief for religious and sports facilities previously subject to strict restrictions.



