Moderna to supply 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Moderna on Thursday (Dec 31) confirmed it will supply 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the South Korean government, with deliveries starting in May.

The vaccine, which is authorised for emergency use in the United States and Canada, is not currently approved in South Korea.

The company said it would work with regulators to pursue an approval prior to the distribution of the vaccine.

