South Korea detects first African swine fever outbreak - ministry

SEOUL: South Korea reported its first outbreak of deadly African swine fever at a pig farm in Paju, northwest of Seoul, its agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The first case was reported in South Korea less than four months after the neighboring North reported its first outbreak in late May.

(Reporting by Joori Roh, Jane Chung; editing by Darren Schuettler)

Source: Reuters

