Divers in hanbok send New Year greetings from underwater at South Korean aquarium

SEOUL: Dressed in South Korea's traditional costume, the hanbok, two divers at a Seoul aquarium make New Year bows to visitors from underwater.

Under mysterious yellow and blue lights in the country's largest 2,200-ton water tank called The Ocean, the divers swam alongside stingrays, sharks and other fish.



Visitors wearing masks look at divers at an aquarium in Seoul, South Korea on Jan 3, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

Divers in Korean traditional costumes bow during an event to celebrate New Year at an aquarium in Seoul, South Korea on Jan 3, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

"It was a new and fun experience since I've never seen divers wearing hanbok in my life, and I haven't seen hanbok in a while because our family doesn't wear those on traditional holidays," Yoo Hwan-girl, a 27-year-old who came with his girlfriend, told Reuters.

It is the fifth year the Lotte World Aquarium, which holds around 650 species of marine life, has held such a performance since it opened in mid-October 2014.

But this year, along with a "Happy New Year" banner the aquarium installs in the water each year, it installed another banner saying "Let's beat the coronavirus wisely".

A diver in a Korean traditional costume performs during an event to celebrate New Year at an aquarium in Seoul, South Korea on Jan 3, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

A girl wearing a mask poses for photographs in front of divers at an aquarium in Seoul, South Korea on Jan 3, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

The aquarium was quiet on a Sunday afternoon as many people refrained from going out amid the third and largest wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

"It's unfortunate since (the aquarium) could have been a place where many people could enjoy altogether if it wasn't for the coronavirus," a 36-year-old dad Han Sang-jin said, with his baby daughter held in his arms.

Under its COVID-19 measures, the aquarium will be hosting the event twice a day on every Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays through to Feb 20.