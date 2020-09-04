South Korean doctors divided over strike amid surge in COVID-19 cases

SEOUL: South Korea's peak medical association on Friday (Sep 4) called for an end to a doctors strike which has complicated efforts to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections after the government backed down on plans to reform the sector.

Trainee medics however rejected the deal and vowed to continue the walkout.

About 16,000 intern and resident doctors have been on strike since Aug 21. Trainee doctors are the backbone of healthcare services in emergency rooms and intensive care units, and volunteer at temporary testing stations.

The doctors oppose the reform proposals, which include increasing the number of doctors, building public medical schools, allowing state insurance to cover more oriental medicine, and expanding telemedicine.

The government says the initiatives could help better deal with health crises like the coronavirus, but the doctors argued it would only deepen the concentration of physicians in cities without improving poor medical infrastructure and work conditions in rural provinces.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the government would halt the proposed reforms and discuss them again with the industry and the parliament once the coronavirus outbreak had stabilised.

Korean Medical Association President Choi Dae-zip signed an agreement with Park ending the strike and called on trainees to go back to work.

"Our shared goals of improving work conditions and building a reasonable medical system cannot be achieved by a strike alone," Choi said in a statement.

A key group of trainee doctors said they had not been included in the negotiations and vowed to continue the walkout.

Dozens of trainees, some wearing surgical gowns, protested at parliament holding banners condemning the "hasty agreement".

DISTANCING EXTENDED

The government also extended social distancing rules by one week for the Seoul metropolitan area to Sep 13.

South Korea reported 198 new cases as of midnight Thursday, raising the total to 20,842 with 331 deaths.The daily tally fell below 200 for the first time in more than two weeks on Thursday.

Minister Park said more time was needed for stricter social-distancing rules imposed last week to take effect.

Restrictions on on-site dining will be extended to include bakery and ice cream franchises starting Sunday, Park said.

The Health Ministry has agreed to halt its push to boost the number of medical students and open new schools and will revisit the issues with the industry after the coronavirus outbreak has stabilised, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing unnamed ruling party officials.

The ministry had issued a back-to-work order for the doctors and filed a police complaint against several leaders, saying the strike caused disruptions at clinics and worsened bed shortages even as it battles with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

