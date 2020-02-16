COVID-19: South Korea to evacuate citizens from cruise ship who are quarantined in Japan

SEOUL: South Korea said on Sunday (Feb 16) it would evacuate Koreans from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, after 355 people from it were found to be infected with the virus.

"The government plans to bring those Koreans home if they are tested negative from screenings by the Japanese authorities and are willing to return," Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo told a briefing.

The Diamond Princess, cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama on Feb 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus.

It had some 3,700 passengers and crew on board.

The United States and Hong Kong have said they will send flights to fetch their people from the ship.



