South Korea 'flexible' on timing, format of ending Korean war

SEOUL: South Korea aims to formally end the Korean War this year but will be flexible on the specific timing and format as the process requires consultations with Pyongyang and Washington, Yonhap news agency reported its top diplomat as saying on Monday (Jun 18).

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told reporters shortly after a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the Trump administration is willing to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 conflict, which was agreed between the leaders of the two Koreas in April.

"I think (we) need to produce a result through consultations with the US and North Korea. But (South Korea) plans to handle the issue of timing and format with flexibility," she said at a press conference.