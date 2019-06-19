South Korea gives most aid to North Korea since 2008 amid food shortage

SEOUL: South Korea has provided its largest food and aid donation since 2008 to UN aid programmes in North Korea, officials said on Wednesday (Jun 19), amid warnings that millions of dollars more is needed to make up for food shortages.

South Korea followed through on a promise to donate US$4.5 million to the UN World Food Programme (WFP), and announced it was also providing 50,000 tonnes of rice for delivery to its northern neighbour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Korea has said it is facing droughts, and UN aid agencies have said food production fell "dramatically" last year, leaving more than 10 million North Koreans at risk.

"This is the largest donation from the Republic of Korea to WFP DPRK since 2008 and will support 1.5 to 2 million children, pregnant and nursing mothers," WFP senior spokesman Herve Verhoosel said in a statement, referring to his agency's operation in North Korea, or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

More aid would be needed, however, to make up for the shortfalls, he said.

"WFP estimates that at least 300,000 metric tons of food, valued at US$275 million, is needed to scale up humanitarian assistance in support of those people most affected by significant crop losses over successive seasons," Verhoosel said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

North Korea is under strict international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

While inter-Korean engagement spiked last year amid a push to resolve the nuclear standoff, Seoul's efforts to engage with Pyongyang have been less successful after a second US-North Korea summit ended with no agreement in February.

Technically humanitarian aid is not blocked by the sanctions, but aid organisations said sanctions enforcement and a US ban on its citizens travelling to North Korea had slowed and in some cases prevented aid from reaching the country.

Aid shipments have also been controversial because of fears that North Korea's authoritarian government would divert the supplies or potentially profit off it.

Verhoosel said the WFP would require "high standards for access and monitoring" to be in place before distributing any aid.

In March, Russia donated more than 2,000 tonnes of wheat to the WFP's North Korea programme.

