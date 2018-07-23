South Korea heatwave pushes temperatures to 37 degrees Celsius, expected to last all week: Reports

SEOUL: Scorching weather is expected in South Korea all week, after day time temperatures on Monday (Jul 23) hovered around 33 to 37 degrees Celsius across the country, reported the Korea Herald.

On Monday, residents in Seoul woke up to a temperature of 29.2 Celsius, the highest in the country's capital since 1907.

Heatwave warnings are in effect in most parts of the country except some parts of Jeju Island.

According to the Korea Herald, temperatures will rise to 37 degrees Celsius in Daegu, 35 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 34 degrees Celsius in Incheon, and 35 degrees Celsius in Suwon.

Last week, the heatwave claimed five lives in South Korea, reported the Chosun Ilbo, adding that 237 people were hospitalised due to heat-related illnesses between Jul 15 and 17.

The Korea Meteorological Administration added that the heat has accumulated in the atmosphere because of a particularly strong North Pacific anticyclone this year.

Aside from South Korea, Japan is also facing a deadly heatwave.

The heatwave has toppled temperature records across the country, with Kumagaya in Saitama outside Tokyo setting a new nationwide record on Monday with temperatures hitting 41.1 degrees Celsius.

At least 15 people have died from heatstroke and more than 12,000 hospitalised in the first two weeks of July in Japan.