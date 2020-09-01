South Korea charges intelligence officers with raping North Korean defector

Asia

South Korea charges intelligence officers with raping North Korean defector

A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea&apos;s propaganda village o
A North Korean flag is seen in this picture taken from the Dora observatory near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas,April 24, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SEOUL: Two South Korean military intelligence officers have been indicted on charges of raping a North Korean defector, the South's defence ministry said on Tuesday (Sep 1).

According to Yonhap news agency, the victim filed a criminal complaint last year, and her lawyer said at the time that she became pregnant twice and was pressured to have abortions.

A Defence Intelligence Command lieutenant colonel and master sergeant were indicted by military prosecutors on various charges of sexually assaulting and raping the woman between May 2018 and February 2019, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) statement said .

At the time, the woman was under their protection and supervision for espionage operations, the statement added.

The two suspects have not been named.

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark