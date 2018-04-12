1 dead, 12 injured in hot air balloon crash on South Korea's Jeju Island: Report

JEJU, South Korea: The pilot of a hot air balloon was killed and 12 tourists onboard injured on Thursday (Apr 12) after it crashed on an island in South Korea.

The accident occurred at around 8am when the hot air balloon crashed into a hill in the city of Seogwipo on Jeju Island, reported Yonhap News Agency.



Firefighters were alerted to the incident by a witness who was collecting edible wild plants at the time of the crash, said the report.

The pilot, who suffered a cardiac arrest, was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, said firefighters.

The 12 passengers were also taken to hospitals.

The hot air balloon, which was operated by Oreum Hot Air Tour, were heading to a ranch in the city, reported Yonhap.

While investigations are underway to find the cause of the accident, authorities believe that the aircraft collided with a tree and lost altitude while it was landing.