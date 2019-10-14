Embattled South Korea justice minister resigns amid protests

SEOUL: South Korea's recently appointed justice minister Cho Kuk resigned on Monday (Oct 14), saying a graft scandal swirling around his family had become a political burden for President Moon Jae-in's government.

Selected by Moon to lead the ministry, Cho had been tasked with reforming the prosecutors' office, which critics say has long been susceptible to political pressure.

Since his appointment on Sep 9 there have been street protests against Cho, due to investigations mounted by prosecutors into his family's financial investments and the university admissions of his children.

"I have endured day after day trying to fulfill my duty to reform the prosecution," Cho said in a statement, noting his "heavy heart".



"I decided I must not burden the President and the government with my family's affairs anymore.

"I believe that now is the time for me to step down so that reforming the prosecutor's office will be successfully completed," he added.



ACCUSED OF HYPOCRISY



Education in South Korea is intensely competitive and top schools are frequently criticised for elitism - including by Cho, who said they create an "unfair society".

He was accused of hypocrisy when it emerged he had sent his daughter to an elite institution, and that she had appeared to have benefitted from family connections.

Cho's wife Chung Kyung-sim, a university professor, has been indicted for allegedly forging a college award for their daughter, with a trial slated to begin on Friday.

His two children have also been questioned by prosecutors.

Supporters say Cho's family has been unfairly targeted by prosecutors because of his promise to reform the investigative agency.



Cho had attended a news conference earlier on Monday where he released details of proposed reforms to the prosecutor's office, such as closing some powerful investigative units accused by critics of operating without proper oversight.​​​​​​​



Analysts say the scandal has laid bare worsening class divisions in South Korea, the world's 11th largest economy.

Cho made a note of this on Monday, saying he was "deeply sorry" for disappointing young people.

PUBLIC DISCONTENT



Cho's decision to quit was his own, Moon's chief political advisor Kang Gi-jung told reporters.

"I am very sorry for causing so much conflict among the people," Moon said in a meeting with senior aides on Monday, referring to the protests.

But he noted Cho had dutifully carried out his mission during his 35-day stint and stressed the importance of following up on Cho's unfinished work.



"Minister Cho Kuk's passionate commitment to prosecution reform, and his attitude to endure all kinds of difficulties for it, once again aroused sympathy for the urgency of prosecution reform."



The controversy over Cho, as well as public discontent over a sluggish economy and stalled diplomatic efforts with North Korea, have pushed Moon's approval ratings to fresh lows.

In its latest survey, pollster Realmeter said 41.4 per cent approved of Moon's performance, the lowest since he took office in 2017.

The survey of 2,502 people conducted last week found 56.1 per cent disapproved of his performance, up from 52.3 per cent in the first week of October, the pollster said on Monday.

