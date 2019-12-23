South Korea's Moon says stalled talks with US not good for North Korea

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday (Dec 23) that stalled denuclearisation talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea were not beneficial for Pyongyang, Moon's office said.

During a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Moon said he hoped the two neighbours will cooperate more closely to help restart the negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xi said he would "play a leading role" together with Moon to bring bilateral relations to a "new, higher level", according to Moon's office.

