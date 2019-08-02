South Korea's Moon pledges action against Japan's 'unfair' trade step

SEOUL: President Moon Jae-in vowed on Friday (Aug 2) to take stern action against Japan's decision to strip South Korea of its fast track export status, calling it a reckless and unfair retaliatory action by Tokyo.

"We won't be defeated by Japan again," Moon told a Cabinet meeting in a rare live broadcast, but without giving details of possible countermeasures, however.

He also criticised Japan as a "selfish nuisance" for disrupting the global supply chain.

South Korea will become the first country to be removed from Japan's "white list" of fast-track export destinations when the decision, approved by Japan's cabinet on Friday, goes into effect on Aug 28.

The measure could require Japanese exporters to South Korea to take extra administrative procedures to obtain export permits, potentially slowing down exports of a wide range of goods that could be used to produce weapons.

Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko told a briefing after the Cabinet meeting that the decision was taken for national security reasons, and was not intended to harm bilateral relations.

But South Korean officials held a different perspective, especially as Japan last tightened curbs on exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials needed to make memory chips and display panels, threatening the global supply of chips.

The fresh restrictions could deal an additional blow to South Korean chipmakers, which are already scrambling to secure key chipmaking materials after last month's export curbs.

South Korea's top imports from Japan by value last year were semiconductor components and equipment ranging from silicon wafers to chip etching machines, according to data provided by Korea International Trade Association.