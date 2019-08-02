South Korea's Moon pledges action against Japan's 'unfair' trade step

SEOUL: President Moon Jae-in vowed on Friday (Aug 2) to take stern action against Japan's decision to strip South Korea of its fast track export status, calling it a reckless and unfair retaliatory action by Tokyo.

"We won't be defeated by Japan again," Moon told a Cabinet meeting in a rare live broadcast.

"Responsibility for what is going to happen next also lies squarely with the Japanese government," he said, without giving details of possible countermeasures.

He also criticised Japan as a "selfish nuisance" for disrupting the global supply chain.

Neighbours Japan and South Korea are both democracies, market economies and US allies faced with threats from North Korea and an ever more assertive China.

But their own relations are soured by bitter disputes over territory and history stemming from Tokyo's colonial rule over the peninsula in the first half of the 20th century.

Moon said Seoul will "gradually toughen" its response to its neighbour, a key trading partner with which it did US$85 billion of business last year.

"Though Japan is an economic powerhouse, if it were to damage our economy, we likewise have countermeasures to implement in kind," he said, threatening to inflict "major damage".

Moon regularly highlights Japan's past colonial rule and stresses the independence struggle is at the heart of national identity in both Koreas, while framing the South's right wing as the descendants of pro-Japanese collaborators.

The issue is intensely political, with Moon - who brokered international dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - under pressure from conservatives looking to paint him as sympathising with Pyongyang.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the March 1 independence movement in Korea, and authorities draped several buildings in central Seoul with giant images of resistance heroes.

Doubling down on his position, Moon made several references to the two countries' "unfortunate" history on Friday.

"Forcing a nation into submission is a relic of the past," he said. "We may face difficulties in the short term. But if we succumb to challenge, history will repeat itself.

"If Japan, the perpetrator in this case, intends to re-inflict the wounds at this point, it should face reality squarely that international norms will not tolerate it."

South Korea will become the first country to be removed from Japan's "white list" of fast-track export destinations when the decision, approved by Japan's cabinet on Friday, goes into effect on Aug 28.

The measure could require Japanese exporters to South Korea to take extra administrative procedures to obtain export permits, potentially slowing down exports of a wide range of goods that could be used to produce weapons.

Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko told a briefing after the Cabinet meeting that the decision was taken for national security reasons, and was not intended to harm bilateral relations.

But South Korean officials held a different perspective, especially as Japan last tightened curbs on exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials needed to make memory chips and display panels, threatening the global supply of chips.

The fresh restrictions could deal an additional blow to South Korean chipmakers, which are already scrambling to secure key chipmaking materials after last month's export curbs.

South Korea's top imports from Japan by value last year were semiconductor components and equipment ranging from silicon wafers to chip etching machines, according to data provided by Korea International Trade Association.