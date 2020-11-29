South Korea mulls stricter social distancing as COVID-19 spike continues

SEOUL: South Korean authorities will consider tighter social distancing restrictions on Sunday (Nov 29) to clamp down on economic activities after last week saw the fastest spread of infections since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun is to meet with health authority officials at 3pm (0600 GMT) to decide whether virus curbs need to be tightened further to slow transmissions, Yonhap News said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea reported 450 infections of the new coronavirus on Sunday after reporting more than 500 new coronavirus cases for three days in a row, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Yonhap suggested that the lower figure on Sunday was because fewer tests are usually carried out on weekends compared with weekdays.

This third wave marks the highest level of infections in nearly nine months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korea on Tuesday began applying Level 2 social distancing rules, the third-highest in the country's five-tier system, in greater Seoul area.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram