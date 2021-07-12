South Korea reports 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, toughest curbs in force in Seoul

SEOUL: South Korea reported 1,100 new coronavirus cases for Sunday (Jul 11), the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday, as the country's toughest anti-coronavirus curbs take effect in Seoul in an attempt to quell its worst-ever outbreak.

The number was the highest ever recorded on a Sunday, KDCA data showed, though below three consecutive days of peaks leading up to 1,378 on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new wave of infections have so far brought fewer serious cases and deaths than earlier rounds, with many older and more vulnerable South Koreans now vaccinated against the virus.

The latest outbreak brings South Korea's total COVID-19 cases to date to 169,146, with 2,044 deaths, well below numbers seen in many other industrialised countries.

But health authorities have expressed concerns over the rising number of young patients who have not yet received vaccine shots, and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant in recent outbreaks.

Starting Monday, the government has imposed the strictest level of social distancing in Seoul and neighbouring areas for the first time, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6pm.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram