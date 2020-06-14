South Korea says North Korea should honour agreements

SEOUL: South Korea's Unification Ministry on Sunday (Jun 14) said North Korea should honour past agreements signed between the two countries, a day after Pyongyang warned of retaliatory measures against the south that could involve the military.

"The South and the North should try to honour all inter-Korean agreements reached," the ministry said in a statement.

"The government is taking the current situation seriously."

On Saturday, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said North Korea will take "action" against the South and entrust its military to carry it out, KCNA news agency reported.

"I feel it is high time to surely break with the South Korean authorities. We will soon take a next action," she said in the latest denunciation of Seoul.

Since last week the North has issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of the South over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border - something defectors do on a regular basis.

"By exercising my power authorised by the Supreme Leader, our Party and the state, I gave an instruction to the arms of the department in charge of the affairs with enemy to decisively carry out the next action," said Kim Yo Jong, who is a key adviser to her brother.

She added that "the right to taking the next action against the enemy will be entrusted to the General Staff of our army".

Kim did not elaborate on what the military action would be but appeared to threaten the destruction of the Joint Liaison Office, in the North Korean border city of Kaesong.

"Before long, a tragic scene of the useless north-south joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen," her statement on KCNA said.

Last week she condemned Seoul for not blocking activists from flying balloons carrying anti-regime leaflets across the border.