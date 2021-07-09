South Korea raises Seoul COVID-19 curbs to top level, new cases set 2nd straight national record

SEOUL: South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two weeks from Monday (Jul 12), Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday, after new COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day running.

The country reported 1,316 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday, up from Wednesday's previous record of 1,275 a day. On Thursday a top health official warned the numbers may nearly double by the end of July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the new curbs, people are advised to stay home as much as possible, schools are closed, public meetings are restricted to two people after 6pm and rallies or other events are banned.

Nightclubs and bars would be shut, while restaurants and cafes would be allowed limited seating and only take-out services after 10pm.

"Seoul alone saw 500 confirmed cases for the third day," Kim told a televised government meeting. "Four out of five infections are from the metropolitan Seoul area."

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the new, "level four" restrictions - the toughest of all distancing measures - will be imposed on Monday, Kim also advised the public to refrain from any private gatherings starting Friday.

He also said that during the two-week semi-lockdown the government will suspend a programme introduced earlier this year that allowed mask-free outdoor gatherings for citizens vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot.

South Korea has only given both shots in the dual vaccination process to just over 10 per cent of its 52 million population, while 30 per cent have received at least one dose, the majority of whom are aged over 60.

Advertisement

The country aims to reach herd immunity before November by inoculating 70 per cent of the public with at least one shot by September.

South Korea's total COVID-19 infections to date stand at 165,344, with 2,036 deaths.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram