South Korea records highest daily COVID-19 case tally in 9 months

SEOUL: South Korea has recorded 629 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily tally in about nine months.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday (Dec 4) that 600 of the newly confirmed patients were domestically transmitted cases — nearly 80 per cent of them in the densely populous Seoul area, which has been at the centre of a recent viral resurgence.

It says the 629 new cases took the country’s total to 36,332 for the pandemic, with 536 deaths related to COVID-19.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the situation was critical as infections continued to rise at an alarming rate despite the reimposition of social-distancing rules late last month.

The government would decide on Sunday whether to upgrade restrictions, he said.



"It's been 10 days since we upgraded the social distancing rules to phase 2 in the Seoul metropolitan area, but the transmission still seems to be uncontainable," Chung told a government meeting according to Yonhap news agency.



After successfully suppressing two previous outbreaks this year, South Korea has been grappling with a fresh spike in infections since it relaxed stringent social distancing rules in October. Last week, it toughened distancing restrictions in the greater Seoul area and other places.



Authorities are concerned that university entrance exams which nearly half a million students sat for on Thursday could prove to be another source of infections.

Chung urged students to refrain from visiting high-risk areas such as karaoke bars and Internet cafes as they celebrate the end of the exam period.

